Services for Miege grad Leah Brown to be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Thursday, Friday

Friends and family will gather Thursday and Friday at Queen of the Holy Rosary in northern Overland Park to remember Leah Brown, the 2013 Bishop Miege graduate killed as a bystander when gunfire broke out in the streets of Lawrence early Sunday morning.

A visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church, which is located at 7023 W. 71st Street. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

Family friends Sarah Simpson and Chandra Williams have set up a crowdfunding page to raise money to help cover the funeral expenses and lost wages at work for family members who take time off. As of this morning, the effort had raised more than $18,500 of a $25,000 goal.

Two young men from Topeka, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, were also killed in the shooting. Two other young men were shot, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Lawrence police have not made any arrests in the investigation of the shooting, and have called on anyone with information about the incident to step forward to help detectives piece together how the event unfolded.

“Additionally, anyone who may have captured video in the area near the time of the incident is also asked to call. No piece of info too small,” read a message on the department’s Twitter feed.

Police say that the incident appears to have started as a physical altercation in the street. It was not a drive-by shooting, as had been rumored shortly after the incident.