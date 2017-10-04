Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SM North group gearing up for Lace Up for Learning 5K at JCCC to support student scholarships. The fifth annual Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk returns to Johnson County Community College Sunday, Oct. 15, and a group of runners with ties to Shawnee Mission North will be among the participants. The group, The 7401 Running Project, meets every Sunday at 8 a.m. for a run that starts and finishes at SM North. Ken Kinsey, one of the 7401 organizers, said various members’ experiences at JCCC made the event, which raises money for JCCC student scholarships, a draw for them. “Knowing what a great start JCCC afforded us in furthering our education made participating in this event an easy sell to the rest of the group,” Kinsey said. “We know the importance of education and realize the value and convenience JCCC affords our community,” he said. “We have a charitable arm of our group that usually focuses on Shawnee Mission North. But, we also realize many Shawnee Mission North students, including some of our own children, will be attending JCCC in the near future.” You can find more information about the run and how to register here.

Appleseed board of education candidate forum set for tonight. The candidates for Shawnee Mission Board of Education will meet again this evening for their second election forum in as many nights. Tonight’s forum is sponsored by Kansas Appleseed, the non-profit group focused on policies to support vulnerable and excluded Kansans that issued a report on the district’s support for at-risk populations last month. The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Library Central Branch on 87th Street.

Mission Hills city administrator in New Zealand as part of training exchange. Mission Hills City Administrator Courtney Christensen is in Clutha, New Zealand, as part of an exchange program that provides city officials in both countries with the change to see how city management works abroad. [Clutha-Kansas council executives swap places — The Southland Times]