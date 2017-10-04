Thank You to our 1,245 subscribers

LANE4, Jones Development purchase 5 apartment complexes along Mission Road in Prairie Village

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 4, 2017 11:46 am · Comments
The Corinth Paddock apartments are part of the portfolio of five complexes purchased by LANE4 and Jones Development. Photo via Fountains of Kansas City on Facebook.

The Corinth Paddock apartments are part of the portfolio of five complexes purchased by LANE4 and Jones Development. Photo via Fountains of Kansas City on Facebook.

LANE4 Property Group and Jones Development Company announced today that they have closed on the purchase of five apartment complexes in Prairie Village.

The multifamily properties that are part of the purchase are:

  • Corinth Place, at 83rd Street and Mission Road
  • Corinth Paddock, at Corinth Drive and Mission Road
  • Corinth Gardens, near 83rd Street and Mission Road
  • Corinth Mission Valley, at 84th Street and Mission Road
  • Kenilworth Apartments, near 95th Street and Mission Road

It’s LANE4’s third major property acquisition move in the city over the past decade. LANE4 purchased the Village Shops and Corinth Square from Highwoods Properties in May 2009, and secured two community improvement district agreements from the city that provided the developer revenue from a new 1 percent sales tax at the centers. Those CIDs fueled the redevelopment of the centers in 2012 and 2013. In 2014, the Consentino family, which had provided much of the funding for the purchases in 2009, sold the centers to First Washington Realty at a profit of $47 million.

More recently, LANE4 purchased the aging Prairie Village Office Center at 73rd Street and Mission Road, and completed a significant renovation of its exterior and interior common spaces.

LANE4 partner Hunter Harris said the purchase was motivated in part by a desire to diversify the company’s holdings and apply their redevelopment approach to non-retail investments.

“We will always be retail experts,” said Harris in a statement on the purchase. “But the retail world has changed. With the progression of mixed-use and infill projects, the world is not so black and white. Retail, residential, office, and hospitality as well as other uses, based on their geography are now core lines of business. Our focus is good real estate and strong supporting demographics, irrespective of the asset class.”

The properties included in the purchase have 588 living units and 600,000 square feet of rentable space combined.

Harris said the company plans to invest in expanding amenities and features at the apartments in an effort to “provide better quality of life” for the residents.

“We have found Prairie Village to be one of Kansas City’s strongest suburbs. Abundant in community life, family values, and history, people are proud to live in PV,” says Hunter Harris, Partner at LANE4. “These properties have qualities that make them unique and distinctive to the Prairie Village area but are in need of maintenance and upgrades.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Housing, Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

Master_Plan_Village_Square

Consultants will meet with public to get feedback on concept for $5 million ‘Village Square’

Prairie Village Mayor Laura Wassmer said she would like to see access to assault-style rifles limited to law enforcement. Photo via Flickr.

In wake of shootings in Las Vegas, Lawrence, 2 Prairie Village elected officials call for changes to gun laws

Prairie Village Mayor Laura Wassmer.

Prairie Village mayor, brother prevail in case against JPMorgan Chase over mismanagement of father’s multi-million dollar estate; jury awards more than $6 billion in damages

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Trial subscription offer thru Friday: Use code FALLDEAL and get your first 2 months for just $0.99 a month. Click for details.