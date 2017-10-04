Thank You to our 1,245 subscribers

Colonial Church dedicates renovated chapel, site of original services when building opened in 1949

Senior Minister Aaron Roberts leading the dedication of the chapel Sunday. Photo courtesy Colonial Church.

Colonial Church in Prairie Village has restored a part of its facilities that harken back to the church’s formative days.

The church on Sunday dedicated its renovated chapel, which was where the congregation held services when Colonial first opened its doors in September 1949. (Before that, the congregation met in the Cape Cod at the southwest corner of 71st Street and Mission Road, which later become the parsonage). The chapel space served as the primary worship location through 1965, when the congregation undertook construction of the large sanctuary that now houses Sunday services.

The renovation included updates to the electrical and ventilation systems, as well as raising the ceiling height to improve acoustics and adding four new chandeliers.

Senior Minister Aaron Roberts said the project was triggered by a need for a space to host small wedding services, memorial services and other gatherings. The space is also used by Temple Sinai, a Jewish congregation, for its Saturday worship services.

“We have a beautiful sanctuary,” Roberts explained. “In fact, we often have non-members use it for weddings, but there are many situations these days where the sanctuary is just too big.”

Among the attendees at Sunday’s dedication ceremony was Dorothy Mulford, who’s been a member of the congregation since its first year of existence. Here she is with Susan Bubb, the women who currently owns the house at 7100 Mission Road that used to be the parsonage:

unnamed-1

 

