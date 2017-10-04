At Special Education PTA forum, board of education candidates cite understaffing, lack of training as concerns

Cuts to state education funding since the onset of the financial crisis in the late 2000s have disproportionately affected families of special education students here in the Shawnee Mission School District, argued many of the candidates for the board of education at a forum organized by the Shawnee Mission Special Education PTA Tuesday.

Among the candidates — Jim Lockard and Mary Sinclair for the SM East area seat; incumbent Craig Denny and challenger Laura Guy for the SM West area seat; and Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley for at-large seat — there appeared to be consensus that rising class sizes and reductions in certified and paraprofessional staffing have stressed the processes in place to provide special education students with the attention and resources that best enable their growth.

But Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court directing the legislature to inject millions of dollars of additional funding into Kansas’s K-12 system offered a glimmer of hope, said Ousley.

“We went down to cutting the fat back in 2009 and 2010. Then we were into lean muscle. We’re skeletal at this point,” she said. “I’m confident that the Supreme Court yesterday, their ruling was very solid. They said they would not be complicit in continuing to deny a generation of Kansans an adequate education opportunity. And I believe the court meant it.”

Still, at the district level, the board of education and the administration will need to figure out how best to allocate any new resources the district receives to address concerns with special education programming.

Denny said he believed new money may best be spent on certified professionals who can work on instruction with special education students. Lockard, a recently retired high school science teacher, repeated that his priority would be to reduce all class sizes, which would free up time and energy for general education teachers to address the needs of special education students in their classrooms. Sinclair suggested that the district needed to do a better job facilitating communication between teachers, special education student parents and the administration to identify where the needs are. And Hunter stressed her desire to see the district create a finance committee that would review budget allocation decisions to make sure the way the district was spending money aligned with the board’s policies and goals.

Guy said the district needed to raise salaries for paraprofessionals to make it a more appealing profession, and that she believed the low pay for paras compared to the high pay for administrators represented an imbalance that needs to be addressed.

“It feels like things are out of balance, out of proportion right now,” Guy said. “I’m hoping that with the new superintendent we can bring things back into proportion and make things work better.”

The issue of special education services hit close to home for three of the candidates. Ousley has a child in the special education program in the district. Hunter said one of her children was being screened for a possible learning disability. And one of Denny’s children had an IEP almost all of the way through her time in Shawnee Mission Schools. While all three related positive experiences with building-level staff regarding special education services, they and the other candidates noted that there was room for improvement with the district’s special education programs.

All of the candidates agreed that general education classroom teachers could use more training on including special education students in their classrooms. Hunter, Guy and Ousley said they’d heard from some district staff that there can be a hesitation on the part of teachers to speak up when they suspect a child needs to be screened for a learning disability over concerns about the school’s lack of resources to address the issues.

The candidates will convene for another forum tonight, this time hosted by the Kansas Appleseed organization. That forum will begin at 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Library’s central resource branch, 9875 W. 87th Street.