Spotted in northeast Johnson County: Big birds

Diurnal raptors abound in northeast Johnson County!

Prairie Village residents Will and Lindsey Pryor passed along these shots of of what appears to be a juvenile red-tailed hawk on the prowl for some prey.

“If you look close you can see he’s holding a squirrel or chipmunk or something,” Will said. “I felt pretty lucky they were in focus. I had to move pretty fast to get the camera.”

Here’s one more pic:

A few blocks away, Prairie Village resident Ed Wallerstein spotted a pair of turkey vultures lingering around the yard.

“Halloween must be fast approaching,” he said.