Thank You to our 1,221 subscribers

Spotted in northeast Johnson County: Big birds

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 3, 2017 11:09 am · Comments
Hawk_Close

Diurnal raptors abound in northeast Johnson County!

Prairie Village residents Will and Lindsey Pryor passed along these shots of of what appears to be a juvenile red-tailed hawk on the prowl for some prey.

“If you look close you can see he’s holding a squirrel or chipmunk or something,” Will said. “I felt pretty lucky they were in focus. I had to move pretty fast to get the camera.”

Here’s one more pic:

Hawk_Hunting

A few blocks away, Prairie Village resident Ed Wallerstein spotted a pair of turkey vultures lingering around the yard.

“Halloween must be fast approaching,” he said.

Vulture_Turkey

Turkey_Vulture_2

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Wildlife

Comments

Comments

Related

Chipmunk

Spotted in Prairie Village: A ‘partly albino’ chipmunk

DeerPic

Spotted in Leawood: A cute li’l deer family

Heron

Spotted in Roeland Park: A yellow-crowned night heron and a grey fox

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Trial subscription offer thru Friday: Use code FALLDEAL and get your first 2 months for just $0.99 a month. Click for details.