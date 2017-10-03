Thank You to our 1,221 subscribers

Overland Park looking for man who stole credit card from vehicle, used it to make purchases

October 3, 2017
Overland Park police today are looking for a man they believe stole a credit card from a vehicle in mid-September. See the department’s release below:

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in identifying a suspect regarding a stolen credit card. The victim’s wallet was stolen on September 10, 2017 in the 7500 block of W.69 th from a vehicle. The suspect (see photo) used the credit card later that day at a retail business in the 11500 block of W. 97th Street.

The suspect was driving a red four door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a black hard top. The suspect is identified as a white male in his mid thirties with a dark beard wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344- 8741 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS.

