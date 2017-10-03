Overland Park looking for man who stole credit card from vehicle, used it to make purchases

Overland Park police today are looking for a man they believe stole a credit card from a vehicle in mid-September. See the department’s release below:

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in identifying a suspect regarding a stolen credit card. The victim’s wallet was stolen on September 10, 2017 in the 7500 block of W.69 th from a vehicle. The suspect (see photo) used the credit card later that day at a retail business in the 11500 block of W. 97th Street.

The suspect was driving a red four door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a black hard top. The suspect is identified as a white male in his mid thirties with a dark beard wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344- 8741 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS.