Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Lancer Cheer Clinic set for Friday, Oct. 13; register today to guarantee tee-shirt size. The annual Lancer Cheer Clinic returns to SM East next Friday, Oct. 13, an off day for Shawnee Mission Schools. The clinic costs $40 per participant, with registration fees covering the clinic itself, a tee-shirt, and admission for the participant to the Oct. 19 football game, where the group will perform alongside SM East’s cheer squads. The clinic is open to all students grades K-8. This year, the clinic will also feature a special try-out option for middle school students, where they can learn one of the cheers used on the SM East squads. To guarantee tee shirt sizes, parents should register their kids by the end of the day today. You can download the registration form here.

Shawnee Mission Special Education PTA board of education candidate forum tonight. The Shawnee Mission Special Education PTA tonight will host a forum for the board of education candidates focused on issued related to special education programing. The forum will be 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement. You can find more information on the forum here.

Following Las Vegas shooting, congressional candidate Welder calls for reinstatement of assault rifle ban. Brent Welder, the Bonner Springs labor attorney seeking the Democratic nomination for the District 3 Congressional seat, issued a statement following the massacre in Las Vegas calling for the reinstatement of the assault rifle ban that expired in 2004. “Assault weapons were used in this horrific attack and in the mass shootings of Orlando, San Bernardino, Aurora, Newtown, and in numerous other deadly attacks since the Congress allowed the ban to expire,” he wrote. “Members of Congress must stop cowering to the big-money NRA. Hunters don’t use assault weapons – mass murderers do. They must be illegal.”

Prairie Village woman killed in car accident in KCK. Amber Bledsoe, 23, of Prairie Village, was among the two people killed in a crash at 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan., Monday when a vehicle fleeing law enforcement officers was hit by a pickup truck as it tried to make a turn. Bledsoe and Jason Edwards, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., were in the car that was fleeing police. Both were killed. [Double fatality accident at 94th and Parallel — Wyandotte Daily]