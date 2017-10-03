In wake of shootings in Las Vegas, Lawrence, 2 Prairie Village elected officials call for changes to gun laws

In 2014, the Kansas Legislature amended state law to prohibit cities from banning the transportation, possession, carrying and sale of firearms and knives. I’ve posted a news article about that legislation below. This restriction on home rule meant that Prairie Village had to repeal its ban on open carry, and can not enact sensible measures to protect our residents.

This tragedy in Las Vegas is not isolated and without a larger context. This post is not specifically about that incident. There is a lot we don’t know about it yet, and we need to not jump to conclusions until we do.

But even so, there was a shooting in Lawrence that left three dead and two injured over the weekend. Last month a loaded firearm was discovered in a KU restroom. The proliferation of firearms in our state, made possible due to the looser state regulations, is dangerous. We know enough, today, to know that gun violence in America is a problem. As a city council member, I would like to do our part in this nation-wide problem.

So, I encourage our state legislators to work to repeal that 2014 legislation (HB2578), and to enable Prairie Village to enact sensible protections.

I further encourage state legislators to look anew at Kansas State law and to enact strong measures to protect our citizens from firearm violence (this includes background checks, regulation of weapons of mass violence such as semi-auto, assault, and similar weapons, robust licensing of firearms and ammunition to help cut down on illicit use, increasing LEO tools for enforcement, keeping these weapons out of the hands of violent people, including domestic abusers, and other non-gun-control efforts related to the 30,000 people a year who die in gun related incidents, such as increased mental health funding).

Prayers are so important right now. But they are not enough. Lets start making some progress on all of this.