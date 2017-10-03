Thank You to our 1,221 subscribers

El Salvadoreño relocating from downtown Overland Park to new space off 87th Street

A favorite downtown Overland Park eatery will be making its way to a new home a couple of miles to the southwest in the coming weeks.

El Salvadoreño founder Ben Sol confirmed this week that the restaurant known for its authentic papusas, pinchos and other Central American fare will close the Santa Fe Drive location where it’s operated for the past six years and move to a new, larger space off 87th Street near the central branch of the Johnson County Library.

Sol, who started the restaurant with his wife Blanca in 2011, said the group couldn’t work out a new lease with the owner of their current space, who wanted to significantly raise their rent. Though he says the team will be sad to say goodbye to their initial space, the new restaurant will afford them some interesting opportunities. At 2,500 square feet, it’s more than twice as large as the current space, and includes a heated patio.

“So we’ll be able to serve alcohol outside,” he said. “The whole thing is going to be nice and fresh and give us plenty of space to work in.”

The restaurant just launched a new menu in March, so Sol said he doesn’t anticipate any major changes to their food and drink offerings after the move.

He anticipates there may be a three week window of downtime between the date the Santa Fe Drive location closes at the end of the month and the grand opening of the new location.

“But we’ve still got some time here before we close the shop,” he said. “People can come by and see us.”

Sol said he also hoped that the restaurant would be able to continue operating its stand at the Overland Park Farmers Market, but that they needed to work out some staffing issues before figuring out if it was feasible.

In addition to their restaurant space, the El Salvadoreño team operates a stand at the Overland Park Farmers Market.

