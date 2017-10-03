Thank You to our 1,221 subscribers

District attorney’s office reviewing Merriam police investigation report on Mastin Street shooting; no charges filed at this point

October 3, 2017
Merriam police say they’ve concluded their investigation into the incident that left a man dead in the 6800 block of Mastin Street in late August, and forwarded it to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office for review.

Kristi Bergeron of the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that prosecutors are reviewing the report, but said the office had no additional information to release at this time. No charges have been filed in relation to the incident.

Details from officials about the circumstances that led to the shooting that killed 44-year-old Santos Thompson are scarce at this point, but media reports suggest Thompson got into an argument with a person who dropped him off outside his family’s home near 67th Street and Mastin in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 24. Thompson’s father reportedly heard the two fighting, and went to the window to see what was going on. He witnessed Santos fall to the ground, apparently suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police arrived on the scene a short time later to find the driver of the car a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. That person was taken into custody, but ultimately released.

