Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 2, 2017 7:00 am · Comments
Photo courtesy U.S. Navy.

Photo courtesy U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony.

Shawnee Mission Northwest grad promoted to Chief Petty Officer in U.S. Navy. Nick Kolakowski, a 2002 graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest, in September was promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. Kolakowski, who previously served as a Chief Aviation Electronics Technician, took part in a CPO pinning ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor on Sept. 15. As a CPO, he will serve in a role that includes both technical expertise and leadership. CPOs are the senior non-commissioned officers in the Navy.

Shawnee Mission East swimmer Emma Linscott commits to Minnesota. Shawnee Mission East swimmer Emma Linscott this weekend announced she had verbally committed to the University of Minnesota for her collegiate career. A butterfly and freestyle specialist, Linscott took 2nd place in the 100-fly at the state championships in 2016 and 2017 and 4th place in the 50-freestyle in 2017.

