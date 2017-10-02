Thank You to our 1,221 subscribers

Mission Food Truck Fall Party coming to Johnson Drive Tuesday

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 2, 2017 10:30 am · Comments
Food trucks will line up at the Mission Farm and Flower Market site Tuesday evening.

Food trucks will line up at the Mission Farm and Flower Market site Tuesday evening.

A smorgasbord of culinary delights await attendees at Mission’s Fall Food Truck Party Tuesday.

Organizers have arranged for ten different vendors to set up temporary shop on the site of the Mission Farm and Flower Market tomorrow evening. The vendors will be:

  • The Bar
  • The Waffler
  • Estrella Azul
  • Ash & Bleu Cheese Co.
  • Werner’s on Wheels
  • Taste of Brazil
  • Kansas City Popcorn Co.
  • Mad Man’s BBQ
  • Marigold’s
  • KC Pinoy

In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music from the Good Sam Club Band. The Bar will operate a drink tent.

There’s no admission for the event, and it will be held rain or shine. Trucks will be set up from 4 to 7 p.m.

More information is available here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Events, Mission

Comments

Comments

Related

Freebirds

Freebirds World Burrito shutters Mission Location

The Shawnee Mission North Marching Band headed down Santa Fe Drive during the parade.

The sights of the 2017 Overland Park Fall Festival

A rendering of the Mission Trails project approved by the Mission City Council Wednesday.

Mission council gives approvals paving way for start of construction on Mission Trails project in 2018

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Trial subscription offer thru Friday: Use code FALLDEAL and get your first 2 months for just $0.99 a month. Click for details.