Mission Food Truck Fall Party coming to Johnson Drive Tuesday

A smorgasbord of culinary delights await attendees at Mission’s Fall Food Truck Party Tuesday.

Organizers have arranged for ten different vendors to set up temporary shop on the site of the Mission Farm and Flower Market tomorrow evening. The vendors will be:

The Bar

The Waffler

Estrella Azul

Ash & Bleu Cheese Co.

Werner’s on Wheels

Taste of Brazil

Kansas City Popcorn Co.

Mad Man’s BBQ

Marigold’s

KC Pinoy

In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music from the Good Sam Club Band. The Bar will operate a drink tent.

There’s no admission for the event, and it will be held rain or shine. Trucks will be set up from 4 to 7 p.m.

More information is available here.