Mission Food Truck Fall Party coming to Johnson Drive Tuesday

A smorgasbord of culinary delights await attendees at Mission’s Fall Food Truck Party Tuesday.
Organizers have arranged for ten different vendors to set up temporary shop on the site of the Mission Farm and Flower Market tomorrow evening. The vendors will be:
- The Bar
- The Waffler
- Estrella Azul
- Ash & Bleu Cheese Co.
- Werner’s on Wheels
- Taste of Brazil
- Kansas City Popcorn Co.
- Mad Man’s BBQ
- Marigold’s
- KC Pinoy
In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music from the Good Sam Club Band. The Bar will operate a drink tent.
There’s no admission for the event, and it will be held rain or shine. Trucks will be set up from 4 to 7 p.m.