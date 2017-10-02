Thank You to our 1,221 subscribers

Bishop Miege community grieving the death of recent graduate in Lawrence shooting early Sunday

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 2, 2017 7:50 am · Comments
Lawrence police continued to process the crime scene late Sunday morning after the shooting that left three people dead.

Lawrence police continued to process the crime scene late Sunday morning after the shooting that left three people dead.

Leah Elizabeth Brown, a 22-year-old Shawnee resident and 2013 graduate of Bishop Miege high school, was among the three people killed when gunfire broke out on the streets of Lawrence, Kan., early Sunday morning.

Leah Brown in her Facebook profile picture.

Leah Brown in her Facebook profile picture.

Miege will hold its Rosary and Mass for students this morning with “special intentions offered for Leah and her family,” according to a message for the school community posted on the Miege Facebook page.

In high school, Brown was an active athlete, playing on the Stags’ soccer, volleyball and basketball teams. After graduation, she had decided to pursue a career in the armed services. She was on medical leave from U.S. Navy basic training at the time of Sunday’s shooting.

In addition to Brown, two Topeka men, Tre’Mel Dupree Dean and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, died in the gunfire. Lawrence police say that there were at least 20 shots fired in the incident, which took place in the street near 11th Street and Massachusetts. Two others were injured in the event, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Word of the shooting prompted response on social media from two northeast Johnson County elected officials who were opposed to efforts to expand concealed carry in the state. Rep. Stephanie Clayton said that the victims of the shooting deserved more than “thoughts”:

Rep. Melissa Rooker said the mixture of college-aged students with guns in an environment where alcohol use was pervasive had resulted in a tragedy:

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Bishop Miege, Crime, Schools

Comments

Comments

Related

Willis says he knew the kick was good the moment it left his foot. Photo by Don Austin.

SM East’s Parker Willis kicks his way into the record books with 56-yard field goal

Shawnee_Police

Shawnee police investigate beating of woman, shots fired on Barton Drive

John_Diemer

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Trial subscription offer thru Friday: Use code FALLDEAL and get your first 2 months for just $0.99 a month. Click for details.