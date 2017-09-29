Special subscription offer: Get your first 2 months of Shawnee Mission Post full access for just $0.99 a month

Dearest readers: Since we pushed our subscription system live five months ago, nearly 1,200 of your have signed up for full access to the site. Our readers’ investment in truly local news has allowed us to begin expanding our footprint to cover the entire Shawnee Mission School District area, including parts of Lenexa and Shawnee.

But we know that the idea of subscribing to a web-only product feels a little foreign to many of you, even those of you who value having a news outlet dedicated to covering your community. After all, since most newspapers began giving away access to their content for free 20 years ago, it’s become the norm to expect unfettered access to the news without charge.

Unfortunately, giving away the product for free turns out not to be a very good business model, and so more and more news operations are charging for full access to their stories.

If you’re among the readers who’ve considered subscribing, but just haven’t been able to pull the trigger, we’re hoping this special trial offer might get you to act:

If you use the coupon code “FALLDEAL” at checkout, you’ll get your first two months of full access to the site for just $0.99.

Click the button below. Sign up. And keep yourself posted on what’s happening in northeast Johnson County.