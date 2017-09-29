Thank You to our 1,190 subscribers

Shawnee police investigate beating of woman, shots fired on Barton Drive

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 29, 2017 7:59 am · Comments
Shawnee_PoliceShawnee police late Thursday night responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of 5200 Barton Drive to find a woman lying in the street badly beaten.

The call came in to dispatch around 11:20 p.m. When police arrived, they determined that the woman had not been injured by a gunshot, but was suffering serious injuries from a beating. Witnesses at the scene, however, confirmed that a gun had been discharged in the area, though police have not identified any people or property hit by the gunfire.

The woman was transported to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries, which police said were not life threatening.

Shawnee police continue to investigate the incident, which took place less than a mile to the north of Shawnee City Hall. They say witnesses reported a dark brown Honda Civic leaving the scene of the crime. Anyone with information about the beating and shots fired should contact Shawnee police at 913-742-6873.

Categories : Crime, Shawnee

