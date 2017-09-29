Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission to see traffic disruption starting next week

Fairway police say they’ve been informed by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc., that the company will begin work on a high pressure gas line project near the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Mission Road early next week.

In a message to Fairway residents, Police Chief Mike Fleming said the project would affect traffic lanes on both Shawnee Mission Parkway and Mission. Here’s his summary of the impacts of the project:

The left turn lane from southbound Mission Road to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway will be closed.

Northbound Mission Road from Shawnee Mission Parkway will be congested at times due to tight lanes and/or very short term lane closures. The right turning lane for northbound Mission Road to eastbound SMP will be closed.

The westbound curb lane on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Mission Road will be closed due to an open trench. This is scheduled for the first part of the project.

Northbound Mission Road across Shawnee Mission Parkway will experience delays during peak traffic hours due to work on the south side on the intersection.

“If possible please try to use alternate routes during peak traffic hours,” Fleming said.