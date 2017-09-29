Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How would you grade Shawnee Mission School District’s facilities?

With contract approvals from the board of education Monday, the Shawnee Mission School District is preparing to break ground on a new, $27.8 million aquatics center in Lenexa.

It will be the latest in a string of major facilities projects for the district, which fully opened its new $35 million Center for Academic Achievement this fall, and just completed a revamp of Shawnee Mission South District Stadium that included the construction of a new press box and a modern scoreboard.

With funds from the $233 million bond issue approved by district patrons in 2015, the district has also rebuilt a half a dozen schools and just broke ground on the reconstruction of Brookwood Elementary.

But the district has a number of aging facilities, including many of its middle and high schools, which some patrons have called to see refreshed or rebuilt in coming years as well.

How would you grade the school district’s facilities overall? Where would you like to see the district invest money in its next facilities projects?

