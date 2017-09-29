Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Three Shawnee Mission Schools placed on lockdown as Overland Park police respond to armed man. John Diemer Elementary, Trailwood Elementary and Indian Woods Middle School were placed on lockdown at two points Thursday in response to nearby police activity. Overland Park police were called to the Chalet Condos near 96th Street and Nall Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning after two women fled to a nearby gas station from a man they say was threatening them with a knife. Police took the man into custody after a standoff. “This was a precautionary measure that allowed us to maintain an absolutely safe environment for our students and staff. Students and staff were safe at all times due to the precautionary measures,” said the district in a statement. [John Diemer, Trailwood, and Indian Woods Lockdown Lifted — Shawnee Mission School District]

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint this weekend. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Johnson County this weekend. They haven’t specified the area for the checkpoint, but say it will be at a location “identified as a high traffic accident” point.

Westwood Oktoberfest set for Saturday. Westwood residents and business owners will gather Saturday afternoon for the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event will be held 4 to 8 p.m. at Joe D. Dennis Park, and features music from the Ruskin Quartet and food from Werner’s Fine Sausages and Foo’s Frozen Custard.