Shawnee council approves property purchases as part of stormwater project along Nieman Road

By Jerry LaMartina

The Shawnee City Council is under way on the estimated $4 million Nieman Road Corridor North Storm Drainage Improvements project to correct flooding of the Turkey Creek tributary.

At its Monday night meeting, the council unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of easements on 17 tracts of private property for construction, drainage, utilities and a bicycle and recreational trail; and approved contracts to buy properties at 6021 Flint St. for $88,000 and at 11206 W. 61st St. for $103,000 as part of the project.

Ward 1 Councilman Dan Pflumm and Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Vaught were absent from the meeting.

The project involves a section of the Turkey Creek Tributary that has a history of flooding adjacent homes, apartments and streets, according to a Sept. 25 memorandum from Cynthia Moeller-Krass, the city’s senior engineer for storm drainage, to City Manager Carol Gonzales.

“The existing system is undersized and inadequate,” according to the memo, and is contributing to the flooding of 10 homes and apartments buildings and of Flint and West 60th streets.

The project’s boundaries are Nieman Road to Flint Street, said Doug Wesselschmidt, Shawnee’s director of development services/city engineer.

Engineering and design firm Olsson Associates is managing the project.

The project includes design and construction of new storm-drainage facilities, including replacement and installation of roughly 1,100 linear feet of concrete-lined channel, replacement and installation of four reinforced concrete boxes under Flint Street, channel improvement transitions, grading and related improvements, and other related work.

The project’s estimated cost increased from $3.1 million to nearly $4 million, with roughly $1.7 million coming from the city’s Parks and Pipes sales tax and roughly $2.3 million from Johnson County Stormwater Management Advisory Council (SMAC) funds. The cost-estimate increase involves the pedestrian trail, channel wall modifications, an additional home purchase and additional fencing and railing requirements. The culverts under Flint Street also will be extended to accommodate a trail over the Flint Street culverts.