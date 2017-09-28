Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Village Shops will turn pink tonight as part of Shawnee Mission Health breast cancer awareness program. For the fourth year in a row, Shawnee Mission Health and the Village Shops are partnering to “Light the Town Pink” in recognition of National Breast Cancer Month. At 7:15 p.m. under the village clocktower, survivors who were treated at Shawnee Mission Health will flip the switch on pink lights that outline the Village Shops buildings. “This event encourages our community’s support of building and maintaining awareness about the necessary steps in early and proactive disease detection,” said SMH Executive Director of Oncology Services Becca Bell McMahon, who is also a breast cancer survivor. “Our goal is to emphasize the importance of regular mammograms and self-breast exams. When we commit to supporting early detection, and when the disease is caught early, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent.”

Shawnee Mission North area schools holding costume drive. If you have a gently used or new costume you won’t be using this Halloween season, you can donate to the SM North area schools costume drive through Oct. 11. The costumes collected will be delivered to Merriam Park Elementary for a costume pick up event for families Oct. 13. Costumes should be school appropriate and not include any weapons, real or fake. Contact Merriam Park Elementary at 913-993-3600 for more information.