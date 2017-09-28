Thank You to our 1,190 subscribers

Annual environmental forum moving to Johnson County Arts & Heritage for 2017, will focus on coping with climate change

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 28, 2017 10:00 am · Comments
Turkey_Creek_Mission

Turkey Creek in Mission. Management of stormwater runoff will be among the topics discussed at this year’s environmental forum.

The annual community environment forum put on by the Kansas Natural Resources Council, Sierra Club Kansas Chapter and Johnson County Environmental Advocates is moving to the Johnson County Arts & Heritage center this year.

This year’s event will focus on the impacts of climate change around the Kansas City metropolitan area and how the community can cope with them. The three featured panelists will be:

  • Tom Jacobs, Director of Environmental Programs at the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), who will present findings from local research on climate changes as well as information from the Regional Strategy for Climate Resilience that was adopted by the MARC board this summer.
  • Lara Isch, Kansas City Water Quality Educator, who will discuss water quality and stormwater management.
  • Lougene Marsh, Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, who will focus on the impact of the environment on public health.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ticket are $20 per person, and can be purchased online here. The event will begin with a reception featuring hearty local appetizers, which are included in the price of the ticket.

 

