Thank You to our 1,190 subscribers

Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping of jogger on Indian Creek Trail

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 27, 2017 9:37 am · Comments
Indian_Creek_Trail

Overland Park police are asking anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping of a jogger on the Indian Creek Trail near the vicinity of 119th Street and Quivira Road to contact authorities. A release on the incident put out by the Overland Park Police Department is below:

On September 26, 2017 around 7:50 pm the Overland Park Police Department responded to the 11900 block of W.119 th street reference an attempted kidnapping. A female jogger was running on the Indian Creek Trail when she was approached by a white male who asked her for the time. The female jogger looked down at her watch and the male grabbed her wrist.

The jogger was able to get away and ran to a nearby business. The victim advised the male ran southwest after the encounter. The victim advised the suspect was slim build with dark hair, wearing dark zip up hood style sweat shirt, dark jeans, and glasses.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime, Overland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

PVPD_Car

Prairie Village police say woman shot in robbery Sunday expected to make full recovery

The Shawnee Mission North Marching Band headed down Santa Fe Drive during the parade.

The sights of the 2017 Overland Park Fall Festival

Prairie_Village-Police_Car

Prairie Village police looking for perpetrator of armed robbery that left woman shot

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.