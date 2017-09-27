Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping of jogger on Indian Creek Trail

Overland Park police are asking anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping of a jogger on the Indian Creek Trail near the vicinity of 119th Street and Quivira Road to contact authorities. A release on the incident put out by the Overland Park Police Department is below:

On September 26, 2017 around 7:50 pm the Overland Park Police Department responded to the 11900 block of W.119 th street reference an attempted kidnapping. A female jogger was running on the Indian Creek Trail when she was approached by a white male who asked her for the time. The female jogger looked down at her watch and the male grabbed her wrist.

The jogger was able to get away and ran to a nearby business. The victim advised the male ran southwest after the encounter. The victim advised the suspect was slim build with dark hair, wearing dark zip up hood style sweat shirt, dark jeans, and glasses.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.