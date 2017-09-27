Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission students earn 40 percent of biliteracy certificates in the state. Students in the Shawnee Mission School District accounted for 40 percent of the Kansas Seal of Biliteracy Certificates, which recognize proficiency in two languages, issued this year. Kansas issued a total of 199 certificates in 2017, with 80 of them going to Shawnee Mission School District Students. Of those, 43 were students at Shawnee Mission East.

WalletHub ranks Kansas 32nd best state for teachers, Missouri 16th. Kansas fared below average in WalletHub’s 2017 review of the best and worst states for teachers. Kansas came in 32nd overall. Missouri fared significantly better at 16th. New York and New Jersey topped the list. [Best and Worst States for Teachers — WalletHub]

Municipal judge for Shawnee, Roeland Park and Prairie Village appointed to Supreme Court committee on municipal practices. Karen Torline, who serves as municipal judge for the cities of Shawnee, Roeland Park and Prairie Village, is among the 15 judges appointed by the state Supreme Court to an ad hoc committee that will review bonding practices, fines and fees levied in municipal courts across the state.