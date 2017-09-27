Immediate task of hiring superintendent looms large over Shawnee Mission board of education races

The candidates may be seeking a four year term on the board of education, but at a forum Tuesday, there was no getting around the mountain standing directly in front of the district: filling the Shawnee Mission superintendent seat.

At the forum, which was sponsored by the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA, the candidates spent a good deal of their time discussing what they’d like to see in a new superintendent, how that superintendent should relate to the board, and what steps the superintendent will need to take to repair damaged relationships between the administration and teachers.

There seemed to be consensus among the non-incumbents that temperament would be a crucial variable in assessing superintendent candidates. Mandi Hunter, an attorney and mother to students at Corinth Elementary running for the at-large position, said that the board needed to “look beyond the resume” and research what kind of relationships and working style the candidates had with subordinates in the past. Heather Ousley, the at-large candidate who won the primary vote by wide margin, said that the district needed someone with a leadership style that valued input and a more democratic process. She called Dr. Jim Hinson’s leadership style “more autocratic.”

Mary Sinclair, an education researcher running for the SM East seat, said she believed the board needed to have a more balanced relationship with the next superintendent, hinting that in recent years the elected body had held little sway over the direction the district was heading.

Many of the non-incumbents also stressed the need to improve district administration communication with parents and teachers. Teachers have complained that since a reorganization of district-level administrative staff a few years ago, they see well-paid administrators in their buildings less and less, and often don’t know who to contact when they have an issue that needs to be addressed.

“We added all these administrative positions, and yet classroom teachers said they still didn’t have a clear sense of who they could pick up the phone and call if they had a specific question about something happening in their classroom,” said Laura Guy, the pastor challenging incumbent Craig Denny for the SM West seat. “It’s not clear to the teachers what these administrators are doing to support them and help them in the classroom. And that is a real problem. Especially when the teachers are aware of the salaries that these administrators are making.”

Ousley struck a similar note, suggesting that raises for well-compensated district-level administrators at a time when teachers have not seen significant raises causes morale issues. She pointed to the $34,000 raise Kenny Southwick got for the current school year to account for the additional duties he took on as interim superintendent.

“How does that make people feel in the district when educators haven’t had a significant raise in a long time, and administrators are receiving a raise which, really, for some of our classified employees, is the equivalent of an entire year’s salary,” Ousley said. “How does that make the people on the ground feel?”

Jim Lockard, the former SM East science teacher running for the SM East seat, said the district could go a long way toward improving its image and engagement with staff and patrons by “massively increasing its digital footprint,” completely reworking its website to make it an interactive communications vehicle. He also stressed that the district faced a challenge in incorporating the expensive Apple technology it had purchased as part of its one-to-one initiative three years ago into the classroom, and wondered whether the district might be better served by using less expensive products from companies like Google.

Throughout the evening, Denny, the only incumbent on the panel, suggested that his long experience on the board was an asset at this time of transition. Superintendent candidates, he argued, will likely want to work with a board of education that has an established history, and may be wary of a board with many new faces.

You can find a recap of the candidates responses to all the questions at Tuesday’s forum on our Twitter feed here.

Video of the forum from the SMAC PTA is embedded below: