Prairie Village police say woman shot in robbery Sunday expected to make full recovery

Prairie Village police say the woman shot in the shoulder during an armed robbery early Sunday morning is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still investigating the incident, but say the attack itself appears to have taken place in the street or inside a vehicle. The victim said she was not able to get a good look at the perpetrators because of low light and the speed at which the attack occurred. She was not able to identify whether the attacker who shot her with a handgun was a man or a woman.

Leawood police were the first to arrive on the scene due to a high call volume that the Prairie Village department was handling at the time of the report, which was called in around 1:50 a.m. by someone other than the victim.

Capt. Byron Roberson of the Prairie Village Police Department said such mutual aid arrangements are common across Johnson County departments.

“All of the agencies in Johnson County respond to calls for service with neighboring agencies when they are ‘blacked out’ with a high call volume. We often answer calls or assist calls with Leawood and Overland Park PD,” Roberson said. “In this case we had an occupied stolen auto that officers were handling as well as a large juvenile party involving underage extremely intoxicated persons.”

Roberson noted that the department is properly staffed to respond to calls for service in Prairie Village and Mission Hills, and that the cooperation between agencies helps ensure prompt service even in the busiest times.

“It is not uncommon for more calls to come in than we have officers to answer them immediately,” he said. “Some calls can be handled quickly by one officer and some calls necessitate response from more than one officer. All of these calls have to be prioritized but usually are handled as they come in.”

Police ask that anyone who has information about the incident to contact the department at 913-642-5151 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.