Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SMAC PTA Candidate Forum tonight at 7 p.m. The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA tonight is hosting the first forum of the fall election cycle for all the candidates running for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education. The forum, which will be held at the Center for Academic Achievement, will begin at 7 p.m. and be moderated by KCUR’s Kyle Palmer. Participating will be at-large candidates Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley; SM East area candidates Jim Lockard and Mary Sinclair; and SM West area candidates Craig Denny and Laura Guy.

Ray and Associates holding three input sessions in superintendent search today. Ray and Associates, the firm hired by the board of education to lead the search for the district’s next superintendent, will hold public input sessions today at three Shawnee Mission high schools. The sessions, which are open to all district patrons regardless of where they live, will be held at SM North at 4:30 p.m.; SM East at 6:15 p.m.; and SM South at 8 p.m. Two sessions will be held at SM West and SM Northwest on Thursday, as well.

Prairie Village woman injured in wreck on Interstate 70. Elizabeth J. Hoots, 35, of Prairie Village, was among those injured in a major car accident on Interstate 70 Friday. One woman was killed and three others injured in the head-on wreck, which took place near the 117 mile marker. In addition to Hoots, two other women were taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Shawnee Mission Northwest adviser recalls how court case changed face of student journalism in Kansas. Susan Massy, the journalism adviser at Shawnee Mission Northwest, told a group of students at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association conference in Topeka this week that prior to the passage of the Kansas Student Publications Act 25 years ago, student journalists had limited freedoms. “I saw my students do more self-censorship in fear of what might happen,” she said of the atmosphere in the aftermath of the Hazelwood v. Khulmeier case that suggested student journalists could have their work censored. “I have never felt so defeated.” [Kansas Student Publications Act celebrates 25 years at annual student journalism conference — Topeka Capital-Journal]