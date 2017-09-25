Thank You to our 1,182 subscribers

Shawnee Mission Post, NEJC Chamber to host 5 candidate forums in October

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 25, 2017 11:55 am · Comments
Brian Brown, seen moderating a forum in Mission in 2016, will moderate the sessions.

The Shawnee Mission Post and the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present five forums for the candidates running for office in five NEJC cities.

The forums, which will be moderated by Brian Brown, the chamber’s legislative chair, will provide an opportunity for the residents of Mission, Fairway, Merriam, Westwood and Roeland Park to hear candidates running for mayor and city council address the biggest issues facing those cities.

All forums will begin at 6 p.m. The dates and locations for the forums is as follows:

  • Roeland Park: Monday, Oct. 9 at the Roeland Park Community Center.
  • Mission: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center
  • Fairway: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Fairway City Hall.
  • Merriam: Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Irene B. French Community Center.
  • Westwood: Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Westwood City Hall

The Shawnee Mission Post will be developing half of the questions put before the candidates. The chamber will be developing the other half. (As always, if you have questions you’d like to suggest, email us here.)

