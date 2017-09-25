Thank You to our 1,182 subscribers

Prairie Village woman found drowned in Lake of the Ozarks

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 25, 2017 11:00 am
The Lake of the Ozarks

The Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a woman found dead in the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday as Amy A. Miller, 50, of Prairie Village.

Kayakers found Miller’s body floating in a cove near the lake’s 26-mile-marker, west of the city of Osage Beach, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Camden County medical examiner. According to the highway patrol report, Miller was not wearing a flotation device. Her death has been categorized as a drowning. No other information was contained in the highway patrol report.

Her body was taken to Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton, Mo.

 

