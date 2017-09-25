Prairie Village police looking for perpetrator of armed robbery that left woman shot

Prairie Village police today are looking for the person who shot a woman in the vicinity of 79th Street and Windsor early Sunday morning during a robbery.

Police say the received a call around 1:50 a.m. Sunday reporting an aggravated battery in the area. Because of high call volume for Prairie Village’s department, the Leawood Police Department sent an officer to investigate. At the scene, police found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was taken for treatment at an area hospital.

The victim told police the perpetrator had used a handgun, though investigators have not been able to determine the make or model of the weapon at this time. The robber — whose sex the victim could not identify — fled the scene in a gray minivan. The victim said she believed there were accomplices in the suspect vehicle. She said the occupants of the vehicle were of white and/or Hispanic descent.

The Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory is working to process evidence from the scene. Police ask that anyone who has information about the incident contact the department at 913-642-5151 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.