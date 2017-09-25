Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Stand Up Blue Valley endorses incumbent Carl Gerlach in Overland Park mayor’s race. Stand Up Blue Valley, the pro-public education group that gained widespread attention for its work ahead of the 2016 statehouse elections, on Sunday announced it was endorsing incumbent Carl Gerlach in the race for Overland Park mayor. Gerlach is facing former state representative Charlotte O’Hara in the race. “Mayor Gerlach has an outstanding record of city governance and his support for the public schools in Overland Park, both Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission, is widely recognized. It’s essential that city leadership, including the mayor and city council, value and support quality public education. Our schools are essential to ensuring a highly-educated workforce, a robust local economy, and strong, stable property values.” said Stand Up Blue Valley chair Patty Logan, MD. The group also endorsed three candidates in contested city council races: incumbent Jim Kite in Ward 3, incumbent Terry Goodman in Ward 4, and Chris Newlin in Ward 6.

Sidie will kick off congressional campaign tonight. Mission Woods businessman Jay Sidie, who challenged Rep. Kevin Yoder for the District 3 seat last year, will hold a campaign kickoff event tonight in downtown Overland Park for the 2018 cycle. The campaign kickoff party will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Brew Lab. Sidie joins a crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat.

Shawnee Mission Rotary Club raises more than $600 for disaster relief. The Shawnee Mission chapter of the Rotary Club contributed $642 to the northeast Kansas district’s efforts for raise fund for recent disaster relief. Rotary District 5710 raised a total of $38,000 in the campaign.