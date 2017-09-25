Freebirds World Burrito shutters Mission Location

It looks like the Mission Freebirds World Burrito location wasn’t spared in the company’s local wave of contraction, after all.

Earlier this month, the Austin-based chain closed two Wichita locations as well as its Westport location in Kansas City. The company still listed its Mission Crossing location at 6029 Metcalf Ave. as operational until late last week, when it pulled the restaurant from its website. Workers could be seen disassembling the Freebirds signage on the Mission Crossing building Thursday morning.

The final remaining location in the metro area, at Rosanna Square in Overland Park, has ceased operations as well.