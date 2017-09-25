Community survey on most desired qualities in candidates for new Shawnee Mission superintendent now live

The Shawnee Mission School District has launched an online survey seeking community input on the qualities patrons would most like to see in a new superintendent.

The survey, which will remain open for responses through October 20, is offered in six languages, and asks participants to choose the 10 qualities they’d most like to see in a new superintendent from among a list of 30.

The survey can be accessed in the following languages using the links below:

The district is also conducting a survey gauging patron satisfaction with the quality of its performance on a number of fronts, including the integration of technology into learning, maintaining adequate facilities, addressing the achievement gap and meeting the needs of diverse racial, cultural and socio-economic groups. That 15-item survey can be accessed here.

Ray and Associates, the firm retained by the board of education to conduct the search for retired Superintendent Jim Hinson’s full term replacement, used a similar tool during its search process for the district back in 2012. In that round, in which the firm was tasked with finding candidates to replace the retiring Gene Johnson, patrons indicated that inspiring trust and self-confidence and modeling high standards were the most important qualities for a new superintendent. Among the other traits that made the top ten in 2012: Is strongly committed to a “student first” philosophy in all decisions; Possesses excellent people skills, presents a positive image of the district and will listen to input and make a decision when necessary; and is able to work with legislators on key topics and can lead an organization through the legislative process.