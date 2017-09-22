Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Do you support new multi-story apartment projects along Johnson Drive area in Mission?

Mission’s location, with easy access to metro highways and a quick commute downtown, appears to have made it a sought-after destination for new apartment projects.
The council on Wednesday approved the project plan for the new Mission Trails development near Lamar and Johnson Drive, a five-story apartment and retail complex with 200 living units. And the city is also preparing to consider a proposed five-story, 165 unit apartment building on Martway.
Proponents of these types of projects say they’re driven by market demand for lower-maintenance living within walking distance of shopping and dining options. Some opponents say they’re out of character with the surrounding neighborhoods.
Do you think multi-story apartment buildings are a good fit for the Johnson Drive corridor in Mission? Why or why not?