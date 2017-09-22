Overland Park will run shuttle from SM West for Saturday’s Fall Festival

The city of Overland Park is looking to make it a little easier for area residents to get to the heart of the annual Fall Festival when it returns downtown tomorrow.
For the first time, the city will be operating a shuttle from the Antioch parking lot at Shawnee Mission West with service to 80th and Conser, just a block away from the parade route and Santa Fe Commons. The shuttle will make trips every 15 to 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival, which draws thousands to downtown Overland Park every year, kicks off with the standard Saturday Farmers Market at 7 a.m. The parade down Santa Fe Drive begins at 10 a.m.
A summary of activities and the schedule of events from the city is below:
Activities
- Farmers’ Market opens at 7 a.m.
- Arts and craft fair runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fall Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Free concerts on multiple stages, including a headline performance by Kansas City’s own The Elders!
- Food trucks
- Face painting
- Children’s entertainment and Interactive shows
Performance Schedule
Clock Tower Stage
- 8 a.m. – Battery Tour
- 10 a.m. – Parade
- Noon – Sonic Joy in Concert
Santa Fe Commons Park Bandstand Stage
- 9 a.m. – OP Civic Band
- 10:30 a.m. – Thieves of Flight
- 11:30 a.m. – Ernest James Zydeco
- 1:30 p.m. – Hudson Drive
- 3:30 p.m. – The Elders
Santa Fe Towers Patio
- 10:30 a.m. – Swing Time
Children’s Pavilion
- 9:30 AM – Mad Science
- 10:30AM – Johnny and Adam’s Percussion Magic
- Noon – Stone Lion Puppet Theatre
- 1 p.m. – Johnny and Adam’s Percussion Magic
- 2 p.m. – Stone Lion Puppet Theatre
- 3:30 p.m. – Janie Next Door