Overland Park will run shuttle from SM West for Saturday’s Fall Festival

September 22, 2017
The city of Overland Park is looking to make it a little easier for area residents to get to the heart of the annual Fall Festival when it returns downtown tomorrow.

For the first time, the city will be operating a shuttle from the Antioch parking lot at Shawnee Mission West with service to 80th and Conser, just a block away from the parade route and Santa Fe Commons. The shuttle will make trips every 15 to 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival, which draws thousands to downtown Overland Park every year, kicks off with the standard Saturday Farmers Market at 7 a.m. The parade down Santa Fe Drive begins at 10 a.m.

A summary of activities and the schedule of events from the city is below:

Activities

  • Farmers’ Market opens at 7 a.m.
  • Arts and craft fair runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fall Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m.
  • Free concerts on multiple stages, including a headline performance by Kansas City’s own The Elders!
  • Food trucks
  • Face painting
  • Children’s entertainment and Interactive shows

Performance Schedule

Clock Tower Stage

  • 8 a.m. – Battery Tour
  • 10 a.m. – Parade
  • Noon – Sonic Joy in Concert

Santa Fe Commons Park Bandstand Stage

  • 9 a.m. – OP Civic Band
  • 10:30 a.m. – Thieves of Flight
  • 11:30 a.m. – Ernest James Zydeco
  • 1:30 p.m. – Hudson Drive
  • 3:30 p.m. – The Elders

Santa Fe Towers Patio

  • 10:30 a.m. – Swing Time

Children’s Pavilion

  • 9:30 AM – Mad Science
  • 10:30AM – Johnny and Adam’s Percussion Magic
  • Noon – Stone Lion Puppet Theatre
  • 1 p.m. – Johnny and Adam’s Percussion Magic
  • 2 p.m. – Stone Lion Puppet Theatre
  • 3:30 p.m. – Janie Next Door

