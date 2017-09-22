Overland Park will run shuttle from SM West for Saturday’s Fall Festival

The city of Overland Park is looking to make it a little easier for area residents to get to the heart of the annual Fall Festival when it returns downtown tomorrow.

For the first time, the city will be operating a shuttle from the Antioch parking lot at Shawnee Mission West with service to 80th and Conser, just a block away from the parade route and Santa Fe Commons. The shuttle will make trips every 15 to 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival, which draws thousands to downtown Overland Park every year, kicks off with the standard Saturday Farmers Market at 7 a.m. The parade down Santa Fe Drive begins at 10 a.m.

A summary of activities and the schedule of events from the city is below:

Activities

Farmers’ Market opens at 7 a.m.

Arts and craft fair runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fall Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Free concerts on multiple stages, including a headline performance by Kansas City’s own The Elders!

Food trucks

Face painting

Children’s entertainment and Interactive shows

Performance Schedule

Clock Tower Stage

8 a.m. – Battery Tour

10 a.m. – Parade

Noon – Sonic Joy in Concert

Santa Fe Commons Park Bandstand Stage

9 a.m. – OP Civic Band

10:30 a.m. – Thieves of Flight

11:30 a.m. – Ernest James Zydeco

1:30 p.m. – Hudson Drive

3:30 p.m. – The Elders

Santa Fe Towers Patio

10:30 a.m. – Swing Time

Children’s Pavilion