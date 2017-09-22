Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Roeland Park says farewell to popular police officer. Fellow police officers and members of the Roeland Park community this week bid adieu to Charlie Kotcher, a familiar face on city streets. The city marked Kotcher’s departure (he’s moving to Ohio) with two receptions, one at city hall for staff and one at the McDonald’s down the street that was open to the public. Kotcher was sent to Afghanistan twice earlier this decade as part of military reserve units.

91-year-old Prairie Village woman, a Holocaust survivor, works with Kansas inmates. Sonia Warshawski, who survived the Majdenek death camp during World War II, has recently been visiting inmates at Kansas correctional facilities to share her story. [91-year-old Nazi Holocaust survivor from KC moves murderers to tears — Kansas City Star]