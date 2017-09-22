KCP&L working on substantial system rebuilds in parts of Prairie Village, Fairway and Shawnee

KP&L says it has completed ultrasound diagnostic work and is in the process of designing updated electrical infrastructure for neighborhoods in Prairie Village, Fairway and Shawnee that it anticipates it will be able to start building in January.

The news comes partially in response to persistent power outage in pockets of those cities. A neighborhood near Tomahawk and Roe saw power go out 11 times in two months over the summer. Not far away, a pocket of 187 homes east of 75th Street between Mission and Belinder saw seven outages in roughly the same period.

KCP&L officials say a variety of problems appear to be contributed to the outages. Aging infrastructure coupled with natural phenomenon have combined to cause system failures.

“There are no common themes to the outage causes,” said KCP&L spokesman Jeremy McNeive. “We have experienced outages due to vegetation and varmints along with normal rates of material failure. Sometimes damage from a storm does not present itself until a future time.”

McNeive said build out on the initial areas targeted for reconstruction should be complete by mid-summer 2018, if all goes according to plan.

Prairie Village City Administrator Wes Jordan told the city council earlier this month that he and other city leaders from northeast Johnson County had met with KCP&L officials in recent weeks to discuss the status of the electrical grid in the area.

“They’re starting with Prairie Village due to the number of issues we’re having here,” Wes Jordan told the city council.