Overland Park selects firm to develop new city website, relaunch pegged for summer 2018

By Andy Graham

After a decade, the city of Overland Park’s web site is set to get a major facelift.

Overland Park communications staff this week announced the selection of Diamond Merckens Hogan, Inc., (DMH) to redesign and upgrade the city’s website, www.opkansas.org, for $108,971. The current website receives more than one million visitors each year, and was originally developed in 2007.

In May 2017 the website redesign committee issued a Request For Proposals setting the following project goals for the redesigned website:

Provide an all-encompassing, original design for www.opkansas.org, including an aesthetically- pleasing, updated look, unencumbered navigation, and the ability to feature high-priority content;

Enable better use of multimedia elements, including videos;

Increase accessibility on all viewing devices, including smartphones and tablets;

Ensure privacy, security and integrity of the information accessed and shared.

Eleven companies responded to the RFP. The website redesign committee selected three companies to interview: DMH of Kansas City, Missouri (“DMH”); Lifted Logic, of Overland Park; and Imagemakers, of Wamego, Kansas.

The website redesign committee selected DMH for its design capabilities, portfolio of work, user experience standards and its ability to implement a fully-responsive website that allows users to seamlessly view content on mobile devices. The firm brings with it a host of experience developing large websites, including projects for the Kansas City Art Institute, Lathrop & Gage, and YRC Freight – websites with goals similar to the Overland Park’s needs.

In 2016, the website saw nearly 1.1 million users and 1.9 million visits, and increase over the previous year. In the 2016 citywide citizen survey, 32 percent of respondents indicated they use the city website as a primary source of information to learn about city issues, services and events.

Residents will have several opportunities to weigh-in on the new website throughout the process.

“The whole point of the redesign is to give our users better access to the information they’re looking for about Overland Park,” said Meg Ralph, Overland Park communications assistant. “They’ll also be involved in stakeholder interviews and potentially some surveys as the project kicks off. We’ll be soliciting feedback about user interface and design throughout the project. We’ll follow up when the site launches to find out what they like and don’t like, and could potentially make changes based on that information.”

DMH’s scope-of-work includes a proposed timeline with a flexible launch date for late summer 2018.