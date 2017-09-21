Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA holding candidate meet-and-greet Friday, forum next Tuesday. The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA has organized two opportunities for district patrons to interact with the candidates for school board in the coming days. On Friday, the group is hosting a potluck meet-and-greet at Round Hill Bath and Tennis Club, 8932 Maple Circle, in Overland Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday. All six candidates will be on hand. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share, something to grill or a donation for the district’s McKinney-Vento students. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, they’ll have a candidate forum at the Center for Academic Achievement moderated by Kyle Palmer of KCUR.

Bollier says problems with DCF stem from lack of funds after tax cut. During a hearing looking into the state’s child welfare system on Tuesday, Sen. Barbara Bollier said that persistent problems in the Department of Children and Families can be attributed in part to lack of funding. “It really is, it’s down to you and me as a taxpayer saying, ‘I want this taken care of so I’m willing to pay taxes to make sure it is taken care of,’ and being led by a governor that says we’re going to cut taxes, and therefore not have the money, it goes back to that,” Bollier said. The task force learned this week that some foster children were forced to sleep in an office earlier this year because of lack of placement options.