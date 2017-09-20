Thank You to our 1,178 subscribers

Roeland Park adopts updated sidewalk, bikability master plan

Posted by Julia Westhoff  · September 20, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
The Roeland Park City Council on Monday adopted an updated version of its sidewalk program priority map, moving new pedestrian paths that connect to the Roe corridor to the high priority list.

Among the most significant changes from the previous version of the plan are:

  • Cul-de-sacs and dead end streets are now all listed as low priorities.
  • A new sidewalk along Roe Lane was added to the high priority list. That sidewalk will be built as part of a road construction project in 2018.
  • The plan now includes a number of high priority off-street connections that will link existing sidewalks.

The updated sidewalk program priority map is below:

The updated bike infrastructure map is below:

