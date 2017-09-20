Report says Shawnee Mission performing above average in students with disabilities graduation rate, could improve nutritional assistance programs

A report issued Tuesday by the Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, a non-profit group focused on policies to support vulnerable and excluded Kansans, suggests that the Shawnee Mission School District fares well in some measures of inclusion for under-resourced and disabled populations, but that it has opportunities for improvement in others, particularly giving economically disadvantaged kids access to nutrition programs outside of the normal school day.

Appleseed notes that for the 2014-15 school year, the district saw 7,500 students enrolled in free-and-reduced lunch programs. It only served 2,446 students through free-and-reduced breakfast programs, however. With 33 percent of subsidized lunch students taking part in breakfast programs, Shawnee Mission falls below the state average of 48 percent. The report also notes that for the 2016-17 school year, 11 buildings were eligible to take part in afterschool meals programs, but that none of them participated.

“USD 512 is missing an important opportunity to provide afterschool nutrition to thousands of Shawnee Mission School District students from low-income families,” reads the report.

The report also suggests that Shawnee Mission may be following a troubling national trend of suspending minority students and those with disabilities at markedly higher rates that the student body at large. Data from 2011-12 showed that Shawnee Mission schools suspended black students at nearly four times the rate of their white peers. Students with disabilities were more than twice as likely to be suspended than the entire student population. Because the 2011-12 school year data is the most recent available, however, the report cautions that “recent efforts made by the school district may not be reflected in these numbers.”

The district fares well, though, in the number of students with disabilities who spend at least 80 percent of their days in a general education classroom, as well as the number of students with disabilities who go on to earn a high school diploma.

“Kansas school districts are making important strides toward building more inclusive schools. The share of students with disabilities who spend at least 80% of the school day in general education classrooms has been steadily increasing…” reads the report. “USD 512 has consistently exceeded the statewide target through the most recent year for which data is publicly available from the Kansas State Department of Education.”

The Appleseed Center released the report ahead of a forum it is hosting for the candidates for Shawnee Mission Board of Education Oct. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Central Resource Library as a way to spotlight the kinds of issues that school boards have the ability to affect through policy changes. Shawnee Mission is one of just four Kansas districts for which the organization will hold a candidate forum.

“School boards have the privilege to set policies that improve the lives of students and their families by addressing hunger, inclusivity and disciplinary fairness,” said Michael Pahr, Kansas Appleseed public policy director. “Kansas Appleseed is excited to present school board candidates with information on important issues in their district.”

The group’s full report is embedded below:

