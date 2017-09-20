Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,178 subscribers

Posted by Julia Westhoff  · September 20, 2017 6:58 am · Comments
Back row L-R Mayor Laura Wassmer, Zoe Renee Nason - Homeschool, Haoyang "Helen" Sun - Kansas City Christian Schools, Luke Hafner - St. James academy, Councilmembers Jori Nelson and Serena Schermoly; (front) Tyler Ruzich - Shawnee Mission North, Ainsley "Scout" Rice - Shawnee Mission East High School

Deadline is Friday for this year’s Prairie Village Teen Council. Prairie Village residents who are sophomores, juniors or seniors in high school have the opportunity to take part in the Prairie Village Teen Council. The program provides leadership experience and a chance to see how the city operates. The application deadline for this year’s council is Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. You can complete the application online here.

Mission Freebirds location among the last in operation in the area after closures. Freebirds Word Burrito appears to be shuttering much of its operations in Missouri and Kansas, having closed two Wichita locations and its Westport locations in recent days. Only the Mission location at 6029 Metcalf Ave. and a location in southern Overland Park are still in operation in the state. [Three Freebirds franchises shutter in quick succession — Kansas City Business Journal]

