17 Shawnee Mission high schoolers named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Seventeen high school seniors from the Shawnee Mission School District have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Program uses students’ performance as juniors on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, to identify high schoolers who will be eligible to compete for more than $32 million in scholarships. Approximately 1.6 million high school juniors took the test in 2016. Of those who took the test, only around 16,000 – or 1 percent — advance to the semifinalist level.

This year’s semifinalists from Shawnee Mission are:

SM East

Grace Chisholm

Ingrid Worth

Max Conradt

SM North

Raphaella Kim

SM Northwest

Cameron Akagi

Benjamin Basel

Rachel Tao

SM South

Andrew Bauer

Madison Burch

Braeden Burgard

Benjamin Hanson

Robyn MacDonald

Adam Nicholas

Cora Selzer

Thomas Stapp

SW West

Rachel Silverstein

Erin Smith

Approximately 15,000 of the 16,000 semifinalists will advance to the finalist level in February. In the months that follow, the organization will notify those students who win the 2,500 National Merit Scholarships.

Last year, 14 Shawnee Mission students were named semifinalists.

The Blue Valley School District had 52 students earn National Merit Semifinalist distinction this year. In Olathe, 21 students were named.