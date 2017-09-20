17 Shawnee Mission high schoolers named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Seventeen high school seniors from the Shawnee Mission School District have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Program uses students’ performance as juniors on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, to identify high schoolers who will be eligible to compete for more than $32 million in scholarships. Approximately 1.6 million high school juniors took the test in 2016. Of those who took the test, only around 16,000 – or 1 percent — advance to the semifinalist level.
This year’s semifinalists from Shawnee Mission are:
SM East
- Grace Chisholm
- Ingrid Worth
- Max Conradt
SM North
- Raphaella Kim
SM Northwest
- Cameron Akagi
- Benjamin Basel
- Rachel Tao
SM South
- Andrew Bauer
- Madison Burch
- Braeden Burgard
- Benjamin Hanson
- Robyn MacDonald
- Adam Nicholas
- Cora Selzer
- Thomas Stapp
SW West
- Rachel Silverstein
- Erin Smith
Approximately 15,000 of the 16,000 semifinalists will advance to the finalist level in February. In the months that follow, the organization will notify those students who win the 2,500 National Merit Scholarships.
Last year, 14 Shawnee Mission students were named semifinalists.
The Blue Valley School District had 52 students earn National Merit Semifinalist distinction this year. In Olathe, 21 students were named.