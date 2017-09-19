With boom in residential, commercial redevelopment, Prairie Village taking look at future of Village Vision comprehensive plan

Ten years ago, after more than a year work by city staff, planning commission members and consultants, the Prairie Village city council adopted a bold comprehensive plan outlining priorities for making the city an attractive place to live and work. Village Vision, as the plan was dubbed, called for the city to take proactive steps to encourage the redevelopment of an aging housing stock and shopping centers, as well as envision future uses for large swaths of land that might become available.

Fast forward a decade, and many of the “to dos” on the Village Vision docket have been checked off. Corinth Square has undergone a massive renovation that has brought with it new restaurants and tenants, and the Village Shops have seen considerable investment as well. Meadowbrook Country Club is being transformed into part park, part residential development, with a mix of housing options that Village Visions suggested would be good fits for the city.

In other areas, however, some of Village Vision’s ambitious goals have seen relatively little progress. While there has been a wave of teardown-rebuild projects, they’ve mostly come outside the areas most urgently targeted for conservation and improvement. And only bits of a grand vision for the redevelopment of the 75th Street corridor have moved forward.

Now, city staff and elected officials are discussing whether the plan needs a significant update as Prairie Village looks to the next decade and beyond. On Monday, planning consultant Chris Brewster presented the council with an overview of how Village Vision currently interfaces with the city’s zoning regulations, and what steps Prairie Village would need to take to update the entire plan or strategic sections of it. Both Brewster and city staff agree that much of Village Vision’s guidance is still relevant and appropriate, but Brewster noted a number of “emerging issues” that the city may need to address.

Among them, a lack of single family homes priced in the “middle” tier and a dearth of multi-unit housing buildings. Also, Brewster noted, the city is getting more suggestions about how to incorporate better bike and pedestrian access. City Administrator Wes Jordan noted that issues with the city’s current zoning regulations may be presenting hurdles to desirable redevelopment projects.

The cost for undertaking the creation of a completely new comprehensive plan wouldn’t be cheap. Brewster estimated the tab at approximately $150,000. Issue-specific plans for items of increasing strategic importance could run $20,000 to $100,000, he said.

The council had a variety of opinions about the state of the comprehensive plan, with some suggesting it may be time to consider a fresh approach.

“When we get a couple of years out, we’re going to be dealing with a 15 year old plan,” said Councilman Chad Andrew Herring. “I don’t want to see us getting too far behind in terms of being a top notch neighborhood to connect people who want to work here and live here and move here.”

The council directed staff to prepare a set of recommendations about potential target areas for improvement in the current plan and zoning code.

The presentation Brewster delivered Monday is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 2.64MB)