Overland Park police looking for men who robbed AT&T store at 91st and Metcalf

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 19, 2017 12:52 pm
Robbery

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying four men who broke into the AT&T store at 9101 Metcalf earlier this month.

On September 10, 2017 the Overland Park Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Metcalf reference a commercial burglary which occurred around 3:42 am.  The suspects forced entry through a glass door. While inside the business, four black males took cell phones and electronic devices.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

