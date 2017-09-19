Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,178 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 19, 2017 7:17 am

RENSENRenovation Sensation coming Wednesday. Renovation Sensation, the annual homes tour that serves as a fundraiser for SM East’s SHARE program, returns to northeast Johnson County on Wednesday. This year’s tour features four homes, which will open tomorrow morning for tours. Tour passes cost $25 and can be purchased at Hen House Markets in Prairie Village and Fairway and at Spruce Home in old Leawood.

Culinary Center of Kansas City holding bake sale to fight childhood hunger. The Culinary Center of Kansas City in downtown Overland Park will be holding a bake sale this Friday and Saturday as part of Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign. Center staff will be baking up goods that will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday and during the Fall Festival Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. Find more information here.

