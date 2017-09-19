Education First Shawnee Mission endorses Mary Sinclair for SM East seat in general election

Education First Shawnee Mission, the advocacy group formed earlier this year, has decided to weigh in on the race for the SM East area seat on the board of education, endorsing Mary Sinclair in the race.

The group made a dual endorsement of Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley in the at-large race ahead of the five-candidate primary in August. It also endorsed Laura Guy for the SM West seat before primary day.

In its announcement regarding the endorsement of Sinclair, EFSM cited her years of work on both school-level PTAs and larger PTA groups like the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA.

Sinclair is running against retired SM East science teacher James Lockard.

EFSM’s full endorsement announcement is below: