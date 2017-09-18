Shawnee Mission sets community input sessions in search for next superintendent

Ray and Associates, the firm hired by the Shawnee Mission School District to lead the search for its next full term superintendent, will host community input sessions at each of the district’s five high schools next week.

During the sessions, district patrons will be able to share their thoughts on the most important characteristics in a new leader.

The sessions are scheduled for the following times and locations

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m.: SM North Library, 7401 Johnson Drive

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:15 p.m.: SM East Library, 7500 Mission Road

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m:. SM South Library, 5800 W. 107th Street

Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:15 p.m.: SM West Library, 8800 W. 85th Street

Thursday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.: SM Northwest Library, 12701 W. 67th Street

All sessions are open to any member of the Shawnee Mission community, regardless of the location of their residence.

The district has also set Sept. 22 as the date it will push live an online survey soliciting input on the superintendent search. That survey will remain open through Oct. 20.