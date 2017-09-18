Thank You to our 1,174 subscribers

Overland Park police injured when woman resists arrest with pepper spray

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 18, 2017 8:00 am · Comments
Booking_Report-INjuredA Mississippi woman will make her first appearance in Johnson County District Court today after being put into jail Friday for resisting arrest and spraying two Overland Park police officers with pepper spray while law enforcement officials continue to search for her suspected accomplice in a felony theft.

Detectives from the Overland Park Police Department were in the process of making an arrest of a male and female at a retail property in the 11500 block of W. 95th Street Friday afternoon when both suspects began to resist. The woman pulled out pepper spray and aimed it at the officers, hitting two of them. Meanwhile, the male suspect fled on foot. Officers pursued him, but lost sight of the suspect at the southwest corner of 95th Street and Quivira. He is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s standing approximately 6′ tall with a thin build. The man was wearing a red and white plaid shirt and jeans at the time of the incident. Police were not able to locate the suspect during a perimeter search of the area.

The woman, Latrina Katrice Newsome, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today in Johnson County District Court and is being held on $75,000 bond. She faces charges of felony theft and two counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

The detectives injured in the arrest were treated at a nearby hospital.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime, Overland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

Larry Wilbanks' booking photo from Wyandotte County Jail.

Man wanted for multiple bomb threats to Roeland Park store arrested

Photo courtesy city of Overland Park.

Overland Park crews installing bike lane markings on Lamar, Grant, Grandview and 99th Ter.

Photo via City of Overland Park.

With completion of pool upgrades, Matt Ross Community Center improvement projects wrapped up

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.