Overland Park police injured when woman resists arrest with pepper spray

A Mississippi woman will make her first appearance in Johnson County District Court today after being put into jail Friday for resisting arrest and spraying two Overland Park police officers with pepper spray while law enforcement officials continue to search for her suspected accomplice in a felony theft.

Detectives from the Overland Park Police Department were in the process of making an arrest of a male and female at a retail property in the 11500 block of W. 95th Street Friday afternoon when both suspects began to resist. The woman pulled out pepper spray and aimed it at the officers, hitting two of them. Meanwhile, the male suspect fled on foot. Officers pursued him, but lost sight of the suspect at the southwest corner of 95th Street and Quivira. He is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s standing approximately 6′ tall with a thin build. The man was wearing a red and white plaid shirt and jeans at the time of the incident. Police were not able to locate the suspect during a perimeter search of the area.

The woman, Latrina Katrice Newsome, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today in Johnson County District Court and is being held on $75,000 bond. She faces charges of felony theft and two counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

The detectives injured in the arrest were treated at a nearby hospital.