Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Miege quarterback sets Kansas record for passing touchdowns. Bishop Miege quarterback Cater Putz is now the all-time leader in high school passing touchdowns in the state of Kansas. With his 93rd throwing touchdown Friday in a 27-14 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, Putz surpassed Silver Lake’s Shannon Kruger, who set the previous record of 92 in 1997. [Bishop Miege QB Carter Putz sets Kansas record for career passing touchdown — USA Today]

SM East social studies teacher records song about society and sexual assault. Shawnee Mission East social studies teacher David Muhammad recently released a song critiquing the way women are objectified in popular culture, and how men need to change their mindset about the issue of sexual assault. [Kansas teacher educates on sexual assault through rap — Associated Press]

Publication for principals cites Shawnee Mission as example of district that’s doing branding vis social media well. The online publication For Principals points to the Shawnee Mission School District’s “Kindness Matters” campaign last year as an example of how schools can use social media to enhance a district’s brand. [Branding revisited — For Principals]